JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The truck driver accused of causing a fatal crash on Interstate 70 near Colorado Mills Mall in Lakewood once again took the stand in his own defense on Thursday. Rogel Aguilera-Mederos faces 41 charges including vehicular homicide for the crash that killed four people in 2019.
READ MORE: Be Advised, Northern Colorado: Blue Angels Fighter Jets May Fly Practice Runs Before This Weekend's Air Show
Aguilera-Mederos testified that he struggled to get his semi into gear when he lost his brakes as he headed down the foothills and crashed into traffic.READ MORE: Ski Season Begins In Colorado With Wolf Creek, A-Basin This Weekend
When asked on the stand, “Did you try to get it into any gear?” Aguilera-Mederos responded with tears and said, “I apologize.”MORE NEWS: 2 Tigers Test Positive For COVID At Denver Zoo
Aguilera-Mederos has pleaded not guilty to a total of 41 charges. The defense has painted a picture of Aguilera-Mederos, things happening so quickly he didn’t know what to do, and that he was a victim of a mechanical brake failure.