CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Interstate 70, Jefferson County News, Lakewood News, Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, Rogel Aguillera-Mederos

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The truck driver accused of causing a fatal crash on Interstate 70 near Colorado Mills Mall in Lakewood once again took the stand in his own defense on Thursday. Rogel Aguilera-Mederos faces 41 charges including vehicular homicide for the crash that killed four people in 2019.

Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos (credit: Lakewood Police)

READ MORE: Be Advised, Northern Colorado: Blue Angels Fighter Jets May Fly Practice Runs Before This Weekend's Air Show

Aguilera-Mederos testified that he struggled to get his semi into gear when he lost his brakes as he headed down the foothills and crashed into traffic.

READ MORE: Ski Season Begins In Colorado With Wolf Creek, A-Basin This Weekend

When asked on the stand, “Did you try to get it into any gear?” Aguilera-Mederos responded with tears and said, “I apologize.”

MORE NEWS: 2 Tigers Test Positive For COVID At Denver Zoo

Aguilera-Mederos has pleaded not guilty to a total of 41 charges. The defense has painted a picture of Aguilera-Mederos, things happening so quickly he didn’t know what to do, and that he was a victim of a mechanical brake failure.

Jennifer McRae