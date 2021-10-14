(CBS4) – A solo climber fell to her death on Kit Carson Peak this week. After a two-day search, rescuers discovered the body of Madeline Baharlou-Quivey.
Saguache County Search and Rescue said a friend called deputies Monday after getting a text from the experienced climber saying she needed help.
Snow and high winds forced air and ground crews to turn around Tuesday. Search efforts resumed Wednesday and crews discovered the body.
They determined she died from an accidental fall in Class 5 terrain.