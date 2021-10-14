DENVER (CBS4) – History Colorado is exploring how Bold Women. Change History. in a speaker series. In October, the series featured 15-year-old Gitanjali Rao. She spoke about her passion for innovation and change making. CBS4’s Michelle Griego hosted the evening, and got to talk with Rao.

“The future is what we make it,” Rao told the audience gathered at the History Colorado Center in Denver.

This high school student is a scientist, inventor, innovator and educator. Rao has invented a test that detects lead in water faster than anything on the market. She’s developed an app that flags bullying and created another device that detects opioid addiction. She’s garnered more accolades than you can count, including most recently the Gloria Barron Prize for Young Heroes out of Boulder.

“I was one of the top ten honorees, which I’m very excited to be a part of as well. I really learned over the years about the impact that my work can make especially regarding innovation and changing the world for the better,” Rao told CBS4.

That was definitely the message of her Bold Women. Change History. speech. Griego got a chance to ask her directly how she stays so positive and confident.

“Sometimes, we have self-doubt, and we bring ourselves down a little bit, with that negative voice. How do you get rid of that negative voice to keep going?” Griego asked during the question/answer session after the speech.

“What that self-doubt is, it’s you telling yourself you can’t do it, because of what, a variety of reasons, because you don’t have the resources, because of the way you look, because there’s no one else in the field. I’m, on the other hand, vouching for bringing innovation in earlier into the curriculum, bringing more role models into the field. But, I think what we can do in the meantime is finding those people we look up to, finding those support groups especially,” Rao responded.

Rao is all about inspiring the next generation of change makers, and there were more than a few in the audience. Girls Inc. of Metro Denver brought a big group of its members. The young women got a tour of the Bold Women. Change History. exhibit, and met with Rao before her speech.

“Her accomplishments are really inspiring. To be able to think about what I want to do with my future, and help people,” said Ainslee Ridley, a Girls Inc. member and a 9th grader.

“It’s pretty mind blowing that a 15-year-old is able to do this and make a difference in the world,” said Lyndi Walker, a Girls Inc. member, and a 10th grader.

“I’m a kid just like any other teenager in Colorado just following her passions,” Rao said in her speech.

Rao is teaching us all a lot about the importance of following our passions.