DENVER (CBS4) – The teenage juvenile victim in the deadly shooting on Girard Street in Denver earlier this week has died from her injuries. The other two victims, an infant who was reportedly dropped by the suspect and an adult male who was shot, are expected to survive.
The Denver Police Department released this statement, “The Denver Police Department passes our condolences to all parties involved and pleads that anyone who is experiencing intimate partner violence or may be a perpetrator to reach out for help.”
Officers rushed to the 10000 block of East Girard Street, just north of Kennedy Golf Course about 11:35 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, officers found the three victims in addition to a deceased adult male who investigators determined is the suspect in the shooting.
The Denver Police Department said that October is Domestic Violence Awareness month and that this incident is a tragic reminder of the dangers of domestic violence.