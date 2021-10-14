(CBS) – Last week saw the big premiere of Ghosts on CBS. Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar star in this American adaptation of the hit British series where Samantha (McIver) and Jay (Ambudkar) throw caution to the wind when they convert their recently inherited country estate into a bed-and-breakfast. Not only is the place falling apart, but it’s also inhabited by spirits of previous residents — whom only Samantha can see and hear.

CBS’ Matt Weiss spoke to McIver and Ambudkar about tonight’s new episode, their favorite co-stars and their early impression of the show (spoiler, it’s a hit).

MW- hey there Rose, Utkarsh! Congratulations on episode one last week finally hitting the air waves in America but of course this is actually an adaptation of the British program by the same name. Were either of you familiar with the original?

RM- I didn’t know about the original until I saw it after we had already booked Ghosts, but once I did, I was like this thing is brilliant. It’s really no wonder it’s a huge success and they deserve so much credit. We’re just excited to be part of their family. they’ve been so welcoming to us as we reimagine the show with an American take.

UA- I watched five minutes of the BBC one and I was like ‘oh yeah I would do this show.’ The script came to me and then I watched what they’ve done “across the pond” and it’s just so funny and charming. The premise just works. It’s a showcase for a lot of different kinds of actors to do some really funny and engaging work.

MW- Now that episode one has aired, I imagine it has to be such a good feel that this thing you’ve been working on is finally out there. What’s your reaction been like the last week?

UA- We got a hit baby! No, I’m just so happy I mean this has been like our vortex for so long. We were going to go with this project back in March right before we went into the global pandemic. I’m just happy that now it’s not just the cast talking to each other anymore but we we have a whole audience to interact with and the people at home can enjoy it too.

RM- Yeah, the goal is to give people a television show with a lot of love and heart and comedy and humor and they can sort of release. l certainly feel a little bit of relief and it feels really good that folks are actually enjoying and engaging with it.

MW- Obviously, the show has quite a cast of characters. Outside of each other, who are your favorite characters to interact with so far?

RM- You trying to make us enemies on set [Laughs]? Well, character wise, THIS week, it’s Thorfinn. He is really the centerpiece of tonight’s episode and he gets to shine so he’s the favorite child this week.

UA- I have a least favorite…and you know who you are. [Laughs]

MW- [Laughs] We’ll just leave that there. Last question before we go, what’s in store for episode two tonight?

RM- So tonight, Jay and Samantha discover some bones on their property. Actually their fantastic contractor played by Tristen Lalla, a new father and supremely talented actor, he discovered some Viking bones on the property and Samantha and Jay you have to decide whether or not to sell these bones and make a bunch of money or to give Thorfinn the Viking funeral that he had longed for, for over 1000 years.

It becomes a situation where they have to decide whether to put their family before themselves or not. It is a big dysfunctional family comedy. It’s not the family they signed up for but they love them!

MW- We’ll all have to tune in tonight to see which way you decide to go. Thank you both so much for your time and all the best, take care!

RM- Thank you so much, man!

UA- Thanks, Matt!

Ghosts airs Thursdays at 9:00PM ET/PT on CBS or available to stream with Paramount+. Check your local listings for more information.