Get ready for another bitter night in Colorado! Denver officially had the first freeze of the season on Wednesday morning, but that was out at DIA while the rest of us mainly stayed above 32 degrees. Tonight into Friday morning, that cold will be much more widespread.
We have a Freeze Warning from midnight until 9:00 am on Friday. Temperatures are expected to drop to the mid to upper 20s for the Front Range and eastern plains, as well as areas in western Colorado.
If you didn’t bring your plants in or cover them up, this could be the end of your potted plants. We will bounce back quickly from these freezing temperatures, so if you didn’t blow out your sprinkler. Cover up the outside pipes if possible!
We return to warmer and mild conditions this weekend with highs back in the 60s and 70s with sunshine. Friday will be cool with a lot of wind across the state.