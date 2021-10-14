AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– The three people who died in a deadly crash in Aurora on Wednesday have been identified. Ana Yolanda Sosa Munevar, 65, and Ana Lucrecia Sosa Munevar, 67, were pedestrians struck by the vehicle near Iliff Avenue and Buckley Road at around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
That vehicle was driven by Young Hwa Jeong, 50. His cause of death is pending further investigation however, police believe he may have suffered a medical incident resulting in the crash.
The driver, later identified as Jeong, was heading west when he struck the pedestrians who were on the sidewalk. Three pedestrians were hit; two died and the third was taken to the hospital out of precaution.
Police say good Samaritans rushed to the victims to help until first responders arrived.
