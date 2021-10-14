'Privately Get That Vaccine': Gov. Jared Polis Urges Coloradans To Get COVID Vaccine In Secret To Avoid PressureGov. Jared Polis urged those who are feeling pressure to avoid the COVID-19 vaccine from their loved ones or friends to get the vaccine anyway and keep it secret.

2 Tigers Test Positive For COVID At Denver ZooDespite efforts from staff to prevent any of their animals from getting COVID, two tigers have tested positive at the Denver Zoo.

CU Denver Teacher Sues After University Bans Her From Campus Over Rumor She Has COVIDA teacher at CU Denver is suing the university after, she says, it barred her from campus over a rumor that she had COVID-19.

Weekly COVID-19 Testing To Be Required For JeffCo EmployeesFollowing a recent surge in COVID cases, weekly testing will soon be a requirement for thousands of county and municipal employees within JeffCo.

'Scary': Gov. Jared Polis Describes Increase In COVID Patients Hospitalized In ColoradoGov. Jared Polis is using some strong language to describe the increase in the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Colorado.

More Than 30 Denver First Responders Face Disciplinary Action For Vaccinate MandateUnder Denver's public health order, updated Sept. 1, all city employees, workers in public and private schools and people who work for private employers such as hospitals, homeless shelters, childcare centers must show proof that they are vaccinated by Sept. 30.