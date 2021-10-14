CBSN DenverWatch Now
Filed Under:Colorado News, Denver News

DENVER (AP/CBS4) — Bowen Byram, the youngest player on the Avalanche at 20 years, 4 months, scored his first NHL goal to lead the short-handed Avalanche over the Chicago Blackhawks 4-2 in Colorado’s season opener at Ball Arena Wednesday night.

Bowen Byram #4 of the Colorado Avalanche celebrates his first career goal against the Chicago Blackhawks with teammate Erik Johnson #6 at Ball Arena on Oct. 13, 2021.

Bowen Byram of the Colorado Avalanche celebrates his first career goal against the Chicago Blackhawks with teammate Erik Johnson. (Photo by Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images)

Byram scored at 9:34 to put the Avalanche ahead 3-0.

“It’s something you dream about for a long time — and also nice to get out of the way, get the pressure off,” said Byram, born four days after Colorado won the 2001 Stanley Cup.

Bowen Byram of the Colorado Avalanche holds a puck from his first career goal scored against the Chicago Blackhawks at Ball Arena on Oct. 13, 2021.

Bowen Byram holds a puck from his first career goal. (credit: Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images)

Byram, a defenseman, was taken by the Avs fourth overall in the 2019 NHL Draft.

Born in Cranbrook, British Columbia, Byram came to Denver by way of the Vancouver Giants of the WHL.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)