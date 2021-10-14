DENVER (AP/CBS4) — Bowen Byram, the youngest player on the Avalanche at 20 years, 4 months, scored his first NHL goal to lead the short-handed Avalanche over the Chicago Blackhawks 4-2 in Colorado’s season opener at Ball Arena Wednesday night.
Byram scored at 9:34 to put the Avalanche ahead 3-0.
“It’s something you dream about for a long time — and also nice to get out of the way, get the pressure off,” said Byram, born four days after Colorado won the 2001 Stanley Cup.
Byram, a defenseman, was taken by the Avs fourth overall in the 2019 NHL Draft.
Born in Cranbrook, British Columbia, Byram came to Denver by way of the Vancouver Giants of the WHL.
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)