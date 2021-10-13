COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– The three-month-old ring-tailed lemur twins are busy at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. The boy and girl are full of energy.
The twins are a first for mom, Allagash. They are gaining more independence around the enclosure.
She’s probably relieved at this point that they are bouncing on trees and branches in the enclosure and not on her back!
They were born July 11 to 8-year-old Allagash. They are the second and third ring-tailed lemurs born at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo this year. Allagash’s sister, Rogue, welcomed her first baby on April 26.