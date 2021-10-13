FORT LUPTON, Colo. (CBS4)– Fort Lupton police officers used a Taser and then resorted to shooting a pit bull to stop a dog attack. Officers responded to the 100 block of 5th Street on Tuesday on reports of a dog attacking a smaller dog.
Officers were told that the smaller dog was being walked by its owner and the pit bull came out of the yard and attacked. Attempts by bystanders to stop the attack were unsuccessful.
When officers arrived, the pit bull had its jaw locked around the throat of the smaller dog. Police tried to get the pit bull to release its jaws but once those attempts didn't work, the officers used a Taser to stop the attack.
The pit bull didn’t release the smaller dog after several attempts with the Taser. That’s when an officer fired one shot from his pistol, striking the pit bull. The smaller dog was released and the pit bull was said to remain aggressive until it retreated to a nearby porch.
A community services officer arrived with a dart gun to tranquilize the pit bull and the dog was taken to a veterinary clinic. The smaller dog was taken to the vet by its owner.
The investigation into the incident continues.