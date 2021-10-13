DENVER (CBS4) – Former Broncos head coach Mike Shanahan will be honored by the organization this weekend. The Broncos will unveil Shanahan’s Ring of Fame pillar on Friday night, and will honor Shanahan at halftime of Sunday’s game against the Raiders.
“His contributions are immense,” said Fangio when asked about Shanahan on Wednesday.
"There's plenty of guys that coach in this league, both as head coaches and assistant coaches, that somehow came through Mike. Obviously with his son (49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan), (Rams Head Coach) Sean McVay, (Packers Head Coach Matt) LaFleur in Green Bay and others. Mike has had a great impact on the game and was a great head coach."
During the halftime ceremony, Shanah's name will be unveiled on the Ring of Fame façade of the stadium.
The team will also honor Steve Atwater for his enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend and will have Atwater’s bust on display Friday night and the unveiling of his Pro Football Hall of Fame decal next to his name in the Ring of Fame during pregame on Sunday.