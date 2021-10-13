World Stroke Day Is Oct. 29: Know The Signs And SymptomsWorld Stroke Day is coming up on October 29th. Stroke is the fifth-leading cause of death in America. Despite that, only about half of Americans can name a single sign or symptom of a stroke.

Colorado Health Plans Expanded To Include Gender Affirmation TreatmentsGov. Jared Polis and Colorado health officials announced an expansion to the state's health plans. The expansions will focus on mental health and pain management.

At Least 82 People In Colorado Got Sick Due To Salmonella Outbreak Tied To SeafoodA salmonella outbreak tied to seafood that Denver-based Northeast Seafood Products Inc. processed or manufactured has sickened at least 82 Coloradans in 14 counties.

Hospital Patient In Denver Shares Story Of 20-Hour-Long Wait For RoomAs the pandemic wears on, hospitals are filling up fast. A normal visit to an emergency room can mean hours of waiting before being admitted to a hospital room.

STEM School Highlands Ranch Met With Criticism For Delay On Mask Exemption OrderThe Douglas County Health Department approved a new public order allowing families to receive exemptions from mask requirements on Friday for physical or mental health reasons.

Edora Pond Closed After Raw Sewage Unexpectedly Spills From Bypass LineEdora Pond in Fort Collins is closed after about 10,000 gallons of raw sewage spilled into Spring Creek.