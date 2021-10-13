DENVER (CBS4) – Former Broncos star receiver Ed McCaffrey will headline the 2022 Colorado Sports Hall of Fame. The entire Hall of Fame class was announced Tuesday afternoon.
McCaffrey’s professional record includes three Super Bowl wins, two of them with Denver. The wide receiver played from 1991-2004 with the New York Giants, San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos.
McCaffrey is being recognized for his work not only on the field with the Broncos but also as a coach at Valor Christian High School and now with the Northern Colorado Bears.
Here is the full list for the Class of 2022:
– Ed McCaffrey
– Carol Callan, director of USA Basketball women’s national team
– Chuck Williams, pro basketball player who grew up in Denver
– Darnell McDonald, major league baseball player
– Roger Kinney, Denver resident who led committee that brought first Final Four to the Mile High City
– DaVarryl Williamson, boxer