By Jesse Sarles
DENVER (CBS4) – Former Broncos star receiver Ed McCaffrey will headline the 2022 Colorado Sports Hall of Fame. The entire Hall of Fame class was announced Tuesday afternoon.

Denver Broncos' Ed McCaffrey

(credit: DOUG COLLIER/AFP via Getty Images)

McCaffrey’s professional record includes three Super Bowl wins, two of them with Denver. The wide receiver played from 1991-2004 with the New York Giants, San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos.

McCaffrey is being recognized for his work not only on the field with the Broncos but also as a coach at Valor Christian High School and now with the Northern Colorado Bears.

(credit: CBS)

Here is the full list for the Class of 2022:

– Ed McCaffrey
– Carol Callan, director of USA Basketball women’s national team
– Chuck Williams, pro basketball player who grew up in Denver
– Darnell McDonald, major league baseball player
– Roger Kinney, Denver resident who led committee that brought first Final Four to the Mile High City
– DaVarryl Williamson, boxer

Jesse Sarles