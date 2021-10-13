DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver Zoo is celebrating some top honors. The zoo was named the number one zoo in the country by Bio Explorer.
Bio Explorer describes the zoo on its list of Top 15 Zoos in the USA as, “Home to more than 650 species of animals, Denver Zoo is considered to be the state’s top cultural attraction. The zoo houses a wide array of animals like lowland gorillas, Komodo dragons, elephants, and lions. Tourists, especially kids, will definitely enjoy as the zoo offers special interactive events like the feeding of Penguins, elephant demonstrations, and encounters with the llamas. Founded in 1896, Denver Zoo is one of the oldest zoos in the US.”
The Denver Zoo posted the details on its Facebook page, something that doesn't seem a surprise to those who have visited the zoo, and according to the comments on the post.
The Denver Zoo beat out other top zoos like the Cincinnati Zoo, the San Diego Zoo and the Alaska Zoo.
The Denver Zoo is 80 acres large and is located at City Park. Online ticket reservations are required for entry.
Some of the new attractions include the new penguin exhibit home to African penguins. The new Pinnacol Penguin Point replaces the previous exhibit at Bird World.