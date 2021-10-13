Another chilly night ahead as we await our next storm to move into Colorado on Thursday. Officially, Denver International Airport dropped to 28 degrees this morning. This was our first freeze of the season for Denver, even though most Denver areas stayed well above 32 degrees.

Tonight, we will be just shy of that 32 degree marker. A Frost Advisory will be in place through Thursday morning as temperatures could dip between 33 and 36 degrees. We could also see frost develop on our plants and grassy areas. If you can, cover or bring in your plants as the next few nights could be tough for our sensitive plants.

Here is a look at the Frost Advisory.

Areas south of Denver and in southwestern Colorado have a Freeze Warnings as temperatures will drop to the mid to upper 20s tomorrow morning.

Our next storm moves through Colorado on Thursday. More snow is expected for the high country, totals should be less than what we saw earlier this week. The Elk and Sawatch mountains may pick up a a few more than other areas.

For the Front Range, it’s possible Denver sees a rain/snow slushy mix late on Thursday night. We don’t anticipate a full change over to snow, except for areas near the Palmer Divide.

Thursday night will be another sub-freezing temperature night and so will Friday. After that, we thaw out a bit for the weekend with highs climbing back into the 60s and 70s.