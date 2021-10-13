CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police say three people died and two others were hurt in a crash on Wednesday afternoon. Police responded to the area near Iliff Avenue and Buckley Road at around 1:30 p.m.

Police say the driver and two pedestrians are among those who tragically died.

Details about those victims or any others were not released.

Westbound lanes of Iliff Avenue are closed.

