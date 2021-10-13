AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police say three people died and two others were hurt in a crash on Wednesday afternoon. Police responded to the area near Iliff Avenue and Buckley Road at around 1:30 p.m.
Police say the driver and two pedestrians are among those who tragically died.
UPDATE: There are 3 confirmed fatalities in this crash. The driver of the vehicle & two pedestrians.
2 others are also injured.
We are still working to confirm details on how this crash happened.
— Aurora Police Dept 🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) October 13, 2021
Details about those victims or any others were not released.
Westbound lanes of Iliff Avenue are closed.