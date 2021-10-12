JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The prosecution has rested in the trial for the semi driver charged in the 2019 deadly crash on Interstate 70 near the Colorado Mills Mall. Rogel Aguilera-Mederos faces vehicular homicide charges in connection with the April 2019 crash that killed four people and damaged or destroyed 28 vehicles.
Aguilera-Mederos has pleaded not guilty to a total of 41 charges. Prosecutors said the driver’s brakes failed but he weaved and nearly ran people off the road.
The defense began its case by calling a witness to testify about how brakes work on semi-trucks and their trailers.
The defense has painted a picture of Aguilera-Mederos, things happening so quickly he didn't know what to do, and that he was a victim of a mechanical brake failure.