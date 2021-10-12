CBSN DenverWatch Now
DENVER (CBS4/AP) – The Colorado Avalanche was dealt another blow before the team’s season opener on Wednesday. Nathan MacKinnon was ruled out after testing positive for COVID-19.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 23: Nathan MacKinnon #29 of the Colorado Avalanche waits for a faceoff in the third period of a game against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on December 23, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Avalanche defeated the Golden Knights 7-3. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The organization says he is asymptomatic.

Last week, Head Coach Jared Bednar tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be at the game on Wednesday against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Head coach Jared Bednar of the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena on May 17, 2021.

Head coach Jared Bednar of the Colorado Avalanche (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

