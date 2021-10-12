DENVER (CBS4/AP) – The Colorado Avalanche was dealt another blow before the team’s season opener on Wednesday. Nathan MacKinnon was ruled out after testing positive for COVID-19.
The organization says he is asymptomatic.
Nathan MacKinnon (COVID protocol related absence) will not practice today.
— Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) October 12, 2021
Last week, Head Coach Jared Bednar tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be at the game on Wednesday against the Chicago Blackhawks.
