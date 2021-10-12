PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4)– An explosion and industrial fire are being investigated at the Rocla plant in Pueblo. One person was rushed to the hospital.
Smoke could be seen rising from the plant. The Pueblo Fire Department tweeted a photo of the scene which showed several people standing outside the plant.
Our crews are still working an active explosion/industrial fire at the Rocla plant. One person transported to hospital. Mutual aid partners involved. #pueblofire pic.twitter.com/wJpAEmepP1
— Pueblo Fire Dept (@PFDPIO) October 12, 2021
According to the company’s website, Rocla is the leading producer of pre-stressed concrete rail ties in the United States.