By Jennifer McRae
PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4)– An explosion and industrial fire are being investigated at the Rocla plant in Pueblo. One person was rushed to the hospital.

(credit: Pueblo Fire)

Smoke could be seen rising from the plant. The Pueblo Fire Department tweeted a photo of the scene which showed several people standing outside the plant.

According to the company’s website, Rocla is the leading producer of pre-stressed concrete rail ties in the United States.

