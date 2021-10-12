(CBS4) – Colorado State Rams kicker Cayden Camper is this week’s Mountain West Conference Special Teams Player of the Week after he set a CSU record over the weekend. He also was selected as a Lou Groza Award “Star of the Week.”
Week 6⃣ Stars of the Week are here!
⭐️ @OU_Football's @GabeBrkic
⭐️ @CSUFootball's @cayden_camper
⭐️ @NIU_Football's @J_Richardson74
Vote for your favorite Star: https://t.co/jv6W21d2WB pic.twitter.com/W4nDcgEPIq
— Lou Groza Award (@LouGrozaAward) October 12, 2021
Camper tied the league mark by making all six field goal attempts in a 32-14 win over San Jose State in Fort Collins. He hit from 21, 22, 24, 28, 28 and 53 yards, the latter the longest by a Mountain West kicker since 2019.
His 20 points scored in a single game (including 2 extra points) are the most by a place kicker in the entire country this season.
The Rams improved to 2-3 overall with the win.
Camper is now the @MountainWest leader in Field Goals per Game and ranks No. 2 nationally.#RamClash 🤜🤛https://t.co/87XV9ffepf
— Colorado State Football (@CSUFootball) October 11, 2021
Air Force linebacker Vince Sanford was named defensive player of the week, recording six tackles, forcing two fumbles and recovering one in the Falcons 24-14 victory over Wyoming.
Nevada quarterback Carson Strong was named the offensive player of the week after throwing a career-high six touchdown passes in the Wolf Pack’s 55-28 win over New Mexico State.
