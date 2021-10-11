LOUISVILLE, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Louisville are searching for a man who they are describing as a person of interest after a robbery at a hardware store. It happened last week at the new Ace Hardware on the 1300 block of South Boulder Road near the intersection with Highway 42.
The crime happened at approximately 7:23 p.m. on Thursday and police released a photo of the person of interest in the case.
The person who stole items from the store was described as being male with facial hair and a thumb ring.
Anyone who recognizes the person seen in the photo or who has more information about the crime that might help investigators is asked to call Louisville police at 303-441-4444. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.