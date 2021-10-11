At Least 82 People In Colorado Got Sick Due To Salmonella Outbreak Tied To SeafoodA salmonella outbreak tied to seafood that Denver-based Northeast Seafood Products Inc. processed or manufactured has sickened at least 82 Coloradans in 14 counties.

Edora Pond Closed After Raw Sewage Unexpectedly Spills From Bypass LineEdora Pond in Fort Collins is closed after about 10,000 gallons of raw sewage spilled into Spring Creek.

Newly-Formed Douglas County Board Of Health Approves Face Mask Exemptions For SchoolsThe policy would allow parents to send their students to schools without masks and teachers to stop wearing one while in school.

Refiguring Colorado's COVID HospitalizationsThe Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment Friday reported 890 hospitalizations patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19: 682 unvaccinated and 208 vaccinated. But looking deeper at the numbers, some of those, are among people who are not hospitalized for COVID-19, but who have tested positive.

COVID Or Flu? New Test Can Detect Both Coronavirus And Influenza VirusWith similar symptoms like fever, tiredness, cough, and shortness of breath... doctors around the Denver metro area will have another tool to determine if patients are sick with COVID-19 or influenza.

Dr. Moma Health And Wellness Clinic Barred From Administering COVID VaccineA Colorado Springs clinic can no longer take part in the state's efforts to provide COVID-19 vaccines to patients.