(CBS4) – A small plane lost communication with air traffic controllers in Mesa County on Monday morning and crashed in a remote area near the Grand Mesa. The pilot of the plane died.
A helicopter that was called into action after a search effort was launched located the plane down close to Jerry Creek Reservoir.
The plane had departed from Delta County and was headed to Rock Springs, Wyoming, according to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.
The FAA is investigating the crash. The name of the pilot hasn’t been released.