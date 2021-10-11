Our Colorado mountains have had a little snow this fall, but the first big shot of snow has yet to arrive. That will change very quickly as an area of low pressure and cold front are set to move through quickly. The front is already moving through, kicking up quite a bit of wind. The low will move through on Tuesday, bringing the snow with it.

Heavy snow will start after midnight in southwestern Colorado and spread through the night to the northwest. We expect snow on and off through Tuesday in the mountains. Add in some very strong wind, travel could be tough at times along our mountain passes.

The southwestern mountains will see the most snow with 8 to 14 inches possible by Tuesday night. Northern and central areas could see 4 to 8 inches.

We will also be dealing with quite a bit of wind. Red Flag Warnings will be in place in the southeastern part of the state for strong wind to go along with our dry conditions. It seems to be feast or famine lately with moisture in Colorado.

We dry out on Wednesday before our next storm arrives. This could bring a little snow to Denver on Thursday night, along with our potential first freeze of the season.