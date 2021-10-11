DENVER (CBS4) – As the pandemic wears on, hospitals are filling up fast. A normal visit to an emergency room can mean hours of waiting before being admitted to a hospital room.

Jack Stone had the misfortune of a high fever with pneumonia. So he came to Swedish Hospital last Saturday to the emergency room. There, he says, he waited 20 hours before he could be admitted into in a room.

“They are overworked. They are really stressed because of all the people coming into the hospital it’s crazy,” Stone said.

To be sure, not all hospitalized COVID patients are unvaccinated, but Swedish says it’s a large majority. Stone and his wife says that was the impression given by the hospital staff.

Lynne Lawlor says she kept checking on him as the hours went by.

“Jack still in ER because there’s no rooms. There’s no room no bed.”

Such waits in hospitals for beds have become far too common. It’s the Delta variant on top of all the regular illnesses and mishaps that bring people in. The Colorado Hospital Association has said staffing problems are critical.

“Staffing has been more critical now than it has been in COVID, and hospitals are working around the clock,” said Julie Lonborg.

Emergency rooms have seen more diversions from other hospitals as well during the pandemic.

Jack Stone had a 20 hour front row seat.

“You don’t get much sleep there, but it is interesting,” he said after being released. He added the staff treated him very well.

Swedish Hospital responded with the following statement: