By Jesse Sarles
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – A driver was given a citation on Monday morning after their vehicle struck a teen in a crosswalk outside Wheat Ridge High School. The teenage boy was taken to the hospital after the collision, which happened at 7:24 a.m.

Police in Wheat Ridge said the teen had activated the crossing signal along 32nd Avenue and that sun glare may have played a role in the crash.

So far it’s not clear how badly the teen was hurt.

The driver had just dropped off their child at the school before the crash happened.

