(CBS4) — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) has issued a Careless Driving summons to a 22-year-old truck driver following a violent crash on the western side of Floyd Hill last weekend.

Abdullateef Akilo’s rig careened downhill on Interstate 70 and into roadside jersey barriers Saturday afternoon. The cab of the truck jack-knifed and separate from the trailer that was hauling five cars. The trailer jumped the jersey barriers and went down an embankment toward Highway 6, spilling the vehicles along the way. The debris nearly reached Clear Creek.

Akilo, from Houston, Texas, has a tentative court date in late November or early December, according to CSP Trooper Josh Lewis. Akilo can pay the associated fines remotely and resolve the legality, Lewis explained, but will need to show up in court if he wants to fight the charge.

Akilo suffered minor injuries in the accident. Lanes of traffic on both I-70 and Highway 6 were briefly closed. The recovery operation of the spilled cargo was extensive, according to CSP.

One of the witnesses to the crash called the it “terrifying.”

That person, ‘SRTCassidy’ on Twitter, called 9-1-1.

“The impact lifted the truck and trailer off the ground, slammed into the barrier again, then the trailer detached from the truck. I saw the trailer go over the barrier, and I saw the under carriage of the truck,” ‘SRTCassidy told CBS4 in a Twitter message. “I made the call at 1:54. It was intense. My daughter was especially upset.”

Another young truck driver, Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, is presently on trial in Jefferson County for a fiery crash on I-70 in 2019 that killed four people.