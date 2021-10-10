CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – South Metro firefighters rushed to a wildland fire near Lockheed Martin in Jefferson County. Firefighters say the fire is west of the hog back.

Smoke could be seen for miles, but at around 1:50 p.m., firefighters declared the fire fully contained. It burned about 10 acres.

There are no reports of injuries. No structures are threatened.

It’s not clear what started the fire.

