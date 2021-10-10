DENVER(CBS)- Skies over Colorado will clear out overnight allowing for temperatures to tumble by Monday morning. For some areas of the state the overnight lows will be mighty frigid. A Frost Advisory is in place for parts of the Front Range and adjacent plains. Including areas stretching from Greeley out to Sterling.
READ MORE: 'Maybe A Crew Issue': Southwest Passengers Try To Salvage Vacations After Delays & Cancellations
Also, another zone stretches from Castle Rock and Parker down toward Limon. Where temperatures will be reaching into the mid to low 30s. Not a hard freeze, but, cold enough to protect tender plants potted or in the garden.
READ MORE: Truck Driver Abdullateef Akilo Cited For I-70 Car Hauler Crash
In western Colorado, areas around the Four Corners, Yampa and Colorado River valleys have a Freeze Warning in place late Sunday night into Monday morning where temperatures may tumble to near freezing. The coldest spot in the state by early Monday morning may be down in the San Luis Valley were lows may drop into the 20s. That area has a Hard Freeze Warning in place late Sunday night into Monday morning.
Possibly ending the growing season for that part of the state.MORE NEWS: Cathedral Basilica Of The Immaculate Conception In Denver Vandalized