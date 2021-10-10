ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Arapahoe County Coroner’s office confirms it is performing an autopsy of a woman who was found dead along the Highline Canal. The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to the area near Broadway north of East Panama Drive.
Sheriff’s officials say someone saw the body at around noon. The body was reportedly slumped over next to the canal.
The sheriff’s office says while they do not have an identification, they describe the body as a white woman who is likely homeless. They are investigating whether drugs are a factor.
The coroner’s office says it is not releasing further information until family is notified.