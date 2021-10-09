DENVER (CBS4) – For much of Saturday, Denver International Airport reported nearly-full parking lots. They stated at 8:40 a.m., the east parking garage was nearing capacity, and the east economy lot was full, while the west economy lot was also near capacity.
By 11:20 a.m., they shared all parking areas were full, and urged travelers to use offsite shuttle parking. But, a few hours later, those off-site areas were getting close to capacity.
“We believe this is due to many people traveling who have Monday’s federal holiday off or families on fall break,” a DIA spokesperson told CBS4. They recommend travelers to check real-time parking before they get to the airport, and use RTD’s A-Line or a ride-share service.
The parking issues come after the airport announced it couldn’t open its Pikes Peak and Mt. Elbert shuttle lots because of “staffing challenges.”
All of DEN's on-airport parking lots are nearly full and a majority of off-site parking lots are also at capacity. Please consider using the RTD A-Line, a ride-share service, taxi, or any other mode of transportation besides driving yourself and parking.
— Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) October 9, 2021
In August, the airport implored people to consider driving their shuttles or being part of the support staff. While a Class A or B CDL license with P2 endorsement is required, starting pay is $18-$20 per hour, officials said.
The airport is hoping to open at least the Pikes Peak shuttle lot before Thanksgiving but it will be “dependent on staffing.”
Anyone who is interested in applying for the job can go to www.abm.com/careers and search Driver.