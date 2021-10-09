CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:Aurora News, Aurora Police, Jhonatan Preciado-Ojeda

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police say five people were hurt after a driver ran into another vehicle early Saturday morning. Both vehicles then crashed into a pawn shop near Colfax Avenue and Dayton Street.

(credit: CBS)

Speed and alcohol are both believed to be contributing factors, police say. One of the passengers sustained serious bodily injury.

Jhonatan Preciado-Ojeda (credit: Aurora Police)

Police say Jhonatan Preciado-Ojeda, 26, is suspected of DUI and faces an additional charge of vehicular assault.

