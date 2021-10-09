AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police say five people were hurt after a driver ran into another vehicle early Saturday morning. Both vehicles then crashed into a pawn shop near Colfax Avenue and Dayton Street.
READ MORE: Parking Problems Plague Denver International Airport On Saturday
Speed and alcohol are both believed to be contributing factors, police say. One of the passengers sustained serious bodily injury.READ MORE: Containment On Birdseye Fire In El Paso Country Grows Saturday
MORE NEWS: Demonstrators Gather In Idaho Springs To Protest Excessive Force By Police
Police say Jhonatan Preciado-Ojeda, 26, is suspected of DUI and faces an additional charge of vehicular assault.