IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A group of people protested against police brutality and excessive force in Idaho Springs on Saturday morning. The group held signs stating “Justice for victims of ISPD.”
Recently, a former officer of the Idaho Springs Police Department was hit with a lawsuit filed by a man who is deaf. Brady Mistic says two officers tackled him to the ground and tased him for allegedly running a stop sign in 2019.
Mistic says he cannot read lips and communicates through sign language and/or written communication. He says he was trying to communicate with the officers. He was later hospitalized.
One of those officers was Nicholas Hanning. He and the other officer claim they didn’t know he was deaf. Hanning is at the center of another controversial arrest in May of 2021.
A 75-year-old man, Michael Clark, was tased after police responded to his apartment. As they arrived at his home, Clark was armed with a sword-like weapon, but put it down before he was tased, a lawsuit states.
Hanning was later fired after that incident.