EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for the two miles around Birdseye View in El Paso County due to a wildfire. Those orders remained in effect Saturday morning.
The wildfire is burning in the area of the 19000 block of Birdseye View in Peyton.
Mutual Aid partners have been activated. El Paso County Emergency Coordination has been activated due to a fire in North East of Colorado Springs, originated from 19000 block of Birdseye View. https://t.co/RrIMOvuBsP pic.twitter.com/DNuiiags97
— EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) October 8, 2021
What started the fire burning northeast of Colorado Springs is being investigated. It had burned 21 acres as of 3:30 p.m.
“It was just going up our driveway too, but they got it, looks like it was under control… we hope,” said one evacuated resident. “It was close, too close.”
A total of 10 structures were threatened and one structure has burned.
UPDATE: 2 Miles around Birdseye Vw is under a Mandatory Evacuation Notice due to a fire in the area of 19000 Block of Birdseye View. Evacuate South Call 9-1-1 only if you are in immediate danger. Tune in to local media for updates. https://t.co/LwgHeUBYKk
— EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) October 8, 2021
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said that the Calhan Fairgrounds is open and available for all animals for evacuees.
Crews were pulled back for safety at sundown and will resume work on Saturday morning.