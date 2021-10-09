CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for the two miles around Birdseye View in El Paso County due to a wildfire. Those orders remained in effect Saturday morning.

The wildfire is burning in the area of the 19000 block of Birdseye View in Peyton.

(credit: CBS)

What started the fire burning northeast of Colorado Springs is being investigated. It had burned 21 acres as of 3:30 p.m.

“It was just going up our driveway too, but they got it, looks like it was under control… we hope,” said one evacuated resident. “It was close, too close.”

(credit: CBS)

A total of 10 structures were threatened and one structure has burned.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said that the Calhan Fairgrounds is open and available for all animals for evacuees.

Crews were pulled back for safety at sundown and will resume work on Saturday morning.

