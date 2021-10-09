Newly-Formed Douglas County Board Of Health Approves Face Mask Exemptions For SchoolsThe policy would allow parents to send their students to schools without masks and teachers to stop wearing one while in school.

Refiguring Colorado's COVID HospitalizationsThe Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment Friday reported 890 hospitalizations patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19: 682 unvaccinated and 208 vaccinated. But looking deeper at the numbers, some of those, are among people who are not hospitalized for COVID-19, but who have tested positive.

COVID Or Flu? New Test Can Detect Both Coronavirus And Influenza VirusWith similar symptoms like fever, tiredness, cough, and shortness of breath... doctors around the Denver metro area will have another tool to determine if patients are sick with COVID-19 or influenza.

Salmonella Outbreak Linked To Seafood from Denver-Based Northeast Seafood ProductsThe cases have been linked to seafood manufactured or processed by Northeast Seafood Products, Inc. of Denver.

Dr. Moma Health And Wellness Clinic Barred From Administering COVID VaccineA Colorado Springs clinic can no longer take part in the state's efforts to provide COVID-19 vaccines to patients.

COVID In Colorado: Vaccine Mandates Likely To Expand After Early SuccessRecently announced vaccination rates for companies and government organizations have all exceeded 95% of employees complying with the orders to get vaccinated or potentially lose their job.