DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police responded to two separate shootings which left two injured and another person dead. Police say someone was shot and killed near 40th Avenue and Chambers Road late Friday night.
They do not have a suspect in custody.
ALERT: #DPD is investigating a shooting at E 40th Ave and Chambers Rd. One victim has been located and has been pronounced deceased. No suspects in custody. Investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call @crimestoppersCO 720.913.STOP(7867). #Denver pic.twitter.com/c5kImku0b0
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) October 9, 2021
Officers also responded to the area near 8th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard after two people were shot. Police say those victims took themselves to the hospital. They are reportedly in stable condition.
Police took two suspects into custody, but did not release any more details.
If you have more information about these shootings, you’re asked to call Metro Denver Crimestoppers at 720-913-7867.