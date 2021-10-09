FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – A professor of Media Studies at Colorado State University is weighing in on a top trending TV show on Netflix. “Squid Game” has ranked as the no. 1 show on the streaming service in 90 countries.
The South Korean show follows debt-stricken characters who opted to compete in children’s games for $40 million. If they lose, they die.READ MORE: Containment On Birdseye Fire In El Paso Country Grows Saturday
The show is proof Asian film and television is growing.READ MORE: 'Maybe There's One': Gray Wolf Pack Seems To Have Disappeared In Northwest Colorado
Hye Seung Chung teaches Media Studies at CSU. He says content from South Korea generally has a strong political message.
“Media is not just means of entertainment like in the United States or in the West, but media has been been considered a very important tool for political enlightenment or political resistance,” he said.
The success of the show is also helping other Asian content to trend on Netflix.MORE NEWS: 100 MPH Wind Gusts Hit Colorado's Sangre de Cristo Mountains Early Saturday
“It is still relatively cheap to produce some dramas in South Korea compared in America and this Squid Game each episode cost less than two million dollars which is half of the price Netflix invested in each episode of House of Cards.”