EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters at the Birdseye Fire in El Paso County say they gained 60% containment as of Saturday morning. The fire sparked north of Peyton on Oct. 8.
The fire remains at 21 acres, and mandatory evacuations are still in place for a two mile radius around the fire.
Still remains at 21.6 acres.
60% contained.
Still remains at 21.6 acres.
60% contained.
Still mandatory evacuations at 2 mile radius from 19000 block of Birdseye View (Peyton, Colorado).
— EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) October 9, 2021
One structure was damaged, sheriff’s officials said on Friday. The Calhan Fairgrounds is open and available for all animals for evacuees.
What started the fire burning northeast of Colorado Springs is being investigated.