By Danielle Chavira
El Paso County News

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters at the Birdseye Fire in El Paso County say they gained 60% containment as of Saturday morning. The fire sparked north of Peyton on Oct. 8.

The fire remains at 21 acres, and mandatory evacuations are still in place for a two mile radius around the fire.

One structure was damaged, sheriff’s officials said on Friday. The Calhan Fairgrounds is open and available for all animals for evacuees.

(credit: CBS)

What started the fire burning northeast of Colorado Springs is being investigated.

Danielle Chavira