LAKESIDE, Colo. (CBS4) – Two men who are accused of robbing a bank in Lakeside remain at large. The crime happened on Monday at KeyBank on West 44th Avenue and authorities released surveillance images of the crooks on Thursday.
Police say the men slipped a note demanding money and then took off from the bank in a white SUV shortly after 5:15 p.m.
Anyone who recognizes the men is asked to call the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-7171 or Crime Stoppers (where tips can be submitted anonymously) at 720-913-STOP (7867). Their appearance was described by the FBI as follows:
Suspect one is described as a Hispanic or White male, 5’6” to 5’8” tall, with a thin build. He was wearing a black mask, a baseball cap with a Colorado, flag and a long-sleeve black shirt.
Suspect two is described as a Hispanic or White male, wearing a mask, dark-colored beanie, and a tan-colored plaid jacket over an orange shirt.