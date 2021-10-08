ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — An autopsy has revealed that a 38-year-old Aspen man who was found unconscious and lying partially in the Roaring Fork River in western Colorado did not die from a fall as initially thought but might have had a “medical event” instead.
The Pitkin County Coroner's Office originally said Loren M. Ryerson suffered a head injury when he accidentally fell on the riverbank in Aspen on Sunday morning. The autopsy determined Ryerson's injuries were not consistent with a fall from a nearby bridge, and he might have had a medical problem while retrieving a phone he had dropped.
Ryerson, the son of former Aspen Police Chief Loren Ryerson, was treated after a homeowner saw him lying on the riverbank near a downtown park and called authorities. He died at a Denver-area hospital Monday.
The Aspen Times reports Ryerson graduated from Aspen High School and worked at different area businesses after studying at the University of Arizona.
