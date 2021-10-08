DENVER (CBS4) – If you haven’t been to the mountains to see the fall color, this will be your last weekend to do so before a big storm hits next week. Many locations in the northern and central mountains are currently reporting peak or past peak conditions.

The weather this weekend will be cool and unsettled in the high country, but it won’t be a deal breaker. Plan on mostly cloudy skies with occasional rain and snow showers. The snow level should remain around or above 10,000 feet. It will be chilly but not terribly cold. A light jacket or a sweater should be adequate attire.

It will be a much different story next week as a large storm takes shape for Colorado. It will bring a lot of wind and some widespread snow to the mountains.

The approaching storm is why we are saying this will be the last good weekend for “leaf peeping” in the mountains.

LINK: Colorado Fall Colors Guide

Because so many locations are already at or past peak, the storm we are forecasting for Tuesday will cause a lot of the leaves to turn brown and fall to the ground.