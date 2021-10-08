GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4)– The body camera video of a Greeley police officer allegedly choking a suspect has been released. That release was ordered by a judge after news organizations filed a complaint with the court.

The incident in question happened in June. This was after the new Colorado Police accountability law took effect, which banned chokehold. The law also requires the release of body camera video following incidents involving officers.

Police were called to Greeley City Hall on a report of a man attempting to set a fire. When they arrived, Matthew Wilson said he would allow them to search him if he was given a hug. After the embrace, handcuffs were placed on Wilson who complained they were hurting him.

It is not clear why, but Greeley Police Officer Ken Amick then placed his left arm around Wilson’s neck. The suspect is then seen collapsing to the floor as his hat falls off.

From jail, Wilson told CBS4 he only remembers waking up on his knees. He said he did not know why the officer put his arm around his neck or what prompted that to occur.

The video then shows Wilson getting up and being walked out of Greeley City Hall with his hands behind his back- cuffed. He can be heard swearing and complaining that the cuffs are too tight.

Amick was charged with assault involving strangulation. He is on administrative leave from the police department and is to appear in court later this month.

Wilson has been in jail due to questions about his competency to stand trial.