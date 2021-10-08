DENVER (CBS4)– A new law that provides $4 million for diapers is now helping hundreds of Colorado babies. WeeCycle Diaper Bank is one of the organizations that received funding.

The organization was among 20 nonprofits that came together Friday for a huge event to help families in need with food, formula, and hundreds of diapers.

“Over 70,000 Coloradoans don’t have enough diapers for their children,” says Lyndsey Zaback with WeeCycle. “When a family doesn’t have their basic needs met there’s no way that they can thrive.”

Cloth diapers, she says, aren’t an option for many moms because laundromats don’t allow them and federal programs like SNAP and WIC don’t cover diapers because they’re considered luxury items.

A survey earlier this year found half of Colorado parents can’t afford diapers. The dire situation caught the attention of four state lawmakers who were all moms themselves. They fought to pass a law that provides $4 million over the next two years to purchase 26 million diapers.

“I have 3 children myself, I’ve worked in child welfare and juvenile justice so I’ve seen the need across the board,” says Rep. Serena Gonzalez Guiterrez, one of the bill’s sponsors.

She was horrified by the stories she heard, “People were using things like trash bags and paper towels and duct tape for their children. This is a public health issue.”

While $4 million from the general fund is a big ask, Gonzalez Guiterrez, Rep. Kerry Tipper and Senators Jessie Danielson and Brittany Pettersen wouldn’t take no for an answer. The moms who showed up for the event by the nonprofits are glad they didn’t.

Gonzalez-Guiterrez said, “It is just absolutely fulfilling it is something to be celebrated.”

Organizers say the event helped 200 families in 2 hours.