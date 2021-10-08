EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for the two miles around Birdseye View in El Paso County due to a wildfire. The wildfire is burning in the area of the 19000 block of Birdseye View.
What started the fire is being investigated.
UPDATE: 2 Miles around Birdseye Vw is under a Mandatory Evacuation Notice due to a fire in the area of 19000 Block of Birdseye View. Evacuate South Call 9-1-1 only if you are in immediate danger. Tune in to local media for updates. https://t.co/LwgHeUBYKk
