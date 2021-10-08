CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for the two miles around Birdseye View in El Paso County due to a wildfire. The wildfire is burning in the area of the 19000 block of Birdseye View.

What started the fire is being investigated.

