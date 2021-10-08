DENVER (CBS4) – The first big storm of the fall season was brewing a few thousand miles away from Colorado Friday morning. It will be located somewhere over southern Alaska by Saturday.

The storm will make a quick dive to the southeast during the day on Sunday and it will start to impact Colorado by late Monday or early Tuesday. It will bring the coldest air so far this fall season along with the potential for widespread accumulating snow in the mountains.

For the lower elevations of eastern Colorado, including Denver, Greeley, Boulder and Fort Collins, the forecast is not set in stone. We are very confident it will turn windy and much colder next week. In fact it should be cold enough for a frost and in some areas a light freeze.

But the forecast for rain or snow is not as clear. It will depend on the storm’s exact path as well as the timing of the precipitation with the arrival of the coldest air.

This weekend would be a great time to make any outdoor preparations for the possibility of freezing weather. Buried sprinkler lines would be ok during the upcoming cold snap, but pipes exposed to the air will need to be monitored.