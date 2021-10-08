DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver grand jury indicted a group of 11 men and women on 91 criminal counts related to organized crime. The group, which self-identifies as “the Sopranos,” is accused of running a theft ring to support their drug habits. One of the suspects even has the words “Styles Soprano” tattooed on his forehead.
They’re accused of stealing more than $950,000 in motor vehicles, firearms, tools, financial transaction devices and other items between Feb. 19 and Sept. 29. Investigators say the group targeted Kias and Hyundais and used screwdrivers to break the ignition locks. They also allegedly stole credit cards from the vehicles.
According to the 67-page criminal indictment, members of the group gloated about their thievery on Facebook, even live streaming some crimes in progress. Facebook conversations as well as DNA evidence helped lead investigators to the suspects.
Investigators say the thieves used the proceeds of those thefts to support their fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine addictions.
The 11 people range in age from 21 to 42. Mugshots of 10 of them were released by authorities: