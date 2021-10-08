COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– A Colorado Springs clinic can no longer take part in the state’s efforts to provide COVID-19 vaccines to patients. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment suspended vaccinations in April at the Dr. Moma Health and Wellness Clinic after nearly 4,000 people got one or more dose of Pfizer or Moderna at the facility.

Dr. Sylvienash Moma, born in Cameroon, West Africa, apologized earlier this year to the several thousand people who must get new COVID-19 vaccinations after questions were raised about the storage and handling of the vaccines at her Colorado Springs clinic.

Inspectors from the El Paso County Health Department entered her clinic and found people without masks and no social distancing. They also found filled syringes and a bowl with vials in it. The inspectors from the El Paso County Health Department also said there was not a log of the storage conditions.

Instead, Elizabeth Higgins, who described herself as a supporter of Dr. Moma read a statement, “We would like to address the allegations by CDPHE (Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment) about the Dr. Moma clinic. These allegations speak to the quality of care and lack of compliance with regulations.”

The clinic normally is involved with Botox, erectile dysfunction and other matters, but signed on with the state to give COVID-19 vaccinations.