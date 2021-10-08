CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Boulder News, Carson Lee, University Of Colorado Boulder News

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– Carson Lee, a freshman University of Colorado Boulder football player, is facing felony assault charges in an alleged altercation. Lee, 19, is facing charges for punching a man and causing injuries, including a fractured skull.

Carson Lee (credit: Boulder County)

Lee was arrested at his home on Sunday night. The alleged fight happened early Sunday morning.

Police believe that Lee beat up a man who helped Lee’s girlfriend get home. According to the arrest affidavit, both Lee and his girlfriend had been drinking.

Lee played football at Cherry Creek High School before heading to Boulder. He is not currently practicing with the Buffs.

Jennifer McRae