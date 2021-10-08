BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– Carson Lee, a freshman University of Colorado Boulder football player, is facing felony assault charges in an alleged altercation. Lee, 19, is facing charges for punching a man and causing injuries, including a fractured skull.
Lee was arrested at his home on Sunday night. The alleged fight happened early Sunday morning.
Police believe that Lee beat up a man who helped Lee’s girlfriend get home. According to the arrest affidavit, both Lee and his girlfriend had been drinking.
Lee played football at Cherry Creek High School before heading to Boulder. He is not currently practicing with the Buffs.