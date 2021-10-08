By Marissa Armas

HENDERSON, Colo. (CBS4)– Belle Creek Charter School parents are looking for answers after they say administrators haven’t been transparent with them about numerous school threats that happened earlier this week. The school has been shut down since Monday and some parents in Henderson are frustrated. The school is located west of Highway 85.

“We don’t know what’s going on, I’m just nervous to send her back,” said Dawn Perea. Perea’s daughter is a kindergartner at the school. She says for the most part, parents have been left out of the loop on the threats. “They keep saying that it’s the police, and because it’s involving minors they can’t share any information, and that’s frustrating as well.”

Perea said she and other parents were notified Monday that police officers would be at the school while class was in session after they received a threat aimed at staff members. Commerce City Police said it was deemed not credible. But that night parents received another email canceling classes on Tuesday after the school received an additional threat.

“And then later that evening we got a notification that class was going to be canceled again, and then yesterday we got a notification that it would be canceled through the rest of the week and then Monday as well,” said Perea.

The police department released a statement on Wednesday saying at least one juvenile was arrested in connection with the initial threat. But parents like Perea said they don’t understand why classes are still being canceled and she worries how the school will handle similar situations moving forward.

“[We’re] just asking them to communicate more, and try to not keep things so last minute for the families who are trying to figure out what they’re going to do with their children,” Perea said.

After multiple attempts on Friday, the principal of the school Jackie Fields did eventually get back to CBS4 with a statement. Fields said they made the decision to cancel class for the remainder of the week out of an abundance of caution. Fields said the minor involved with the threat is not a student at the school, and that he was later released.

On Friday police were not available for an interview, but said this is an ongoing investigation.

Classes are expected to resume at Belle Creek on Tuesday, Oct. 12.