(CBS4) – The Red Hot Chili Peppers will be performing in Denver at Empower Field At Mile High next year. The zany rockers announced the tour stop on Thursday in a silly video showing members of the band pretending to be 70s era newscasters.
Here’s the video, but be warned that Flea, the bassist, drops an f bomb:
KHOT news: RHCP tour stops have been announced! pic.twitter.com/nbMSz0RASO
— Red Hot ChiliPeppers (@ChiliPeppers) October 7, 2021
The show will take place on July 23, 2022, and will be the first stop in their tour of North America. Opening acts will be HAIM and Thundercat. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Oct. 15 at redhotchilipeppers.com.
The band first made news of their return to live concerts public last month when they put out a similar video in which the rockers ham it up in their fake TV studio. Lead singer Anthony Kiedis takes the role of “Johnson Hammerswaddle,” Flea takes the role of “Todd the Squirrel,” drummer Chad Smith is the weather guy — “Randy Raindrops” — and John Frusciante appears as himself:
Breaking News out of the KHOT News Room pic.twitter.com/84NTmROjk2
— Red Hot ChiliPeppers (@ChiliPeppers) September 24, 2021