Pharmaceutical Companies Are Asking For FDA Approval For The COVID Vaccine To Start Being Given To KidsThe goal is to get kids age 5 to 11 the vaccine to help fight the outbreaks that schools are facing.

5 minutes ago

Wet Weather Heading For The High CountryWatch Lauren Whitney's forecast

14 minutes ago

October Is Off To A Warm Start But Arapahoe Basin Is Still Hoping To Open Before The End Of The MonthArapahoe Basin has never failed to open in the month of October and they are hoping 2021 will be no different.

33 minutes ago

Rep. Ed Perlmutter Receives Congressional Award For Atomic Heroes After Helping Former Rocky Flats Nuclear Plant WorkersColorado Congressman Ed Perlmutter was presented an award for his efforts to help workers from the former Rocky Flats Nuclear Plant. The Democrat represents Colorado's 7th Congressional District.

37 minutes ago

Colorado Ballet Brings A Classic To Life On Stage -- GiselleThe Colorado Ballet is back on stage for the first time in 19-months with the hauntingly, beautiful “Giselle.” The classic ballet was on the calendar for 2020, but got postponed due to COVID. The company has been working on it for quite some time.

37 minutes ago

I-25 Northbound Lanes Closed At CO 119 Due To CrashAll northbound lanes of Interstate 25 were closed on Thursday afternoon due to a crash. The closure was in place between Exit 240 CO 119 and Exit 243 CO 66, both near Longmont.

42 minutes ago