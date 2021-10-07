CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) — A 20-year-old man faces more than 30 years behind bars following a plea agreement reached Thursday with prosecutors.
Kamyl Garrette pleaded guilty to 2nd Degree Murder in Judge Shay Whitaker's Arapahoe County courtroom. All other charges, including two separate counts of first degree murder, were dropped. Garrette will return to the same courtroom in mid-December for sentencing.
The stipulated sentencing range is 30-35 years in prison.
Garrette was 18 when gunned down 17-year-old Nathan Poindexter inside the J.C. Penney store at the Town Center at Aurora mall on Dec. 27, 2019. Officers patrolling the mall responded to reports of gunfire inside the store and found Poindexter wounded. He died at a hospital.
Garrette was seen on store surveillance video and arrested a day later.
Poindexter was part of a program called Young Kings of Denver that inspires and uplifts young men of color. The director told CBS4 he was a leader among his friends.
Before today, Garrette was scheduled to stand trial early next month. Now he is set for sentencing Dec. 17.
