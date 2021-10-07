GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A stretch of the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon will be closed overnight Thursday into Friday to complete paving of a detour lane. The closure will be in place from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. Westbound lanes will not be impacted.
The closure is part of an ongoing project where CDOT crews can rebuild a retaining wall that was heavily damaged during destructive mudslides over the summer.
The eastbound closure point will be Exit 116 Glenwood Springs.
During the overnight closures, crews will be able to safely work without worrying about traffic. The closure also will help the Colorado Department of Transportation reach its goal of having all lanes of I-70 through the canyon open by Thanksgiving.
Several mud and debris flows in Glenwood Canyon happened during heavy rainstorms over the summer. The mudslides are a result of the Grizzly Creek Fire, which burned up and down the canyon walls, destroying large sections of vegetation, in 2020.
The interstate was fully closed for the first half of August and the limited reopening since then has had traffic traveling on one lane in each direction.
LINK: CDOT Glenwood Canyon Emergency Repairs Information Page